Óscar continues to leave marks all over the island.

In Jardim da Serra, water and mud have already reached the new roundabout connecting Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and Jardim da Serra, inaugurated on the 28th of May, just last week.

As it is possible to verify in the images that were sent to Jornal Madeira, the area is transformed into a brownish sea of water and debris.

From Jornal Madeira

