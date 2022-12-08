“The day has come” long awaited

It’s only taken nearly 13 years…..

The parish of Monte is celebrating. The image of Nossa Senhora da Conceição is back in the Chapel of Babosas, twelve years after the flood.

After the procession at Igreja do Monte, which brought together hundreds of people, members of Carreiros do Monte, who were also responsible for the help to ‘return’ the Image of Nossa Senhora da Conceição to its ‘legitimate home’.

Capela das Babosas is small for so many people. Residents in the parish speak of a moment of great joy. “I didn’t think I would reach this day”, tells one of the faithful who is present at the ceremony today.

