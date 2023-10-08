A murky morning with a top temperature of 33°

Orange warning is still in place till 11pm this Sunday, where it will then return to a yellow warning for high temperatures.

This morning is hazy and murky, with a bit more of a breeze this side. The cloud should burn off pretty fast, and a top temperature of 33° is expected again today.

Photos taken at cristo rei this morning, where you can hardly see Funchal, and also a lot of suspended dust in the atmosphere.

Looking into next week there seems to be no break in this weather, slightly cooler with the top temperatures around 30° this weather is set to continue till at least Tuesday 17th October, which is as far as I can see, but things could change over this time but highly unlikely.

Like this: Like Loading...