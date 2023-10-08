ENGLISHMAN INVENTS ILLNESSES TO LIVE IN HOSPITAL

A strange heading on the front page of Jornal Madeira today. If I see more on this story I will put in on later.

SESARAM will file a complaint against a British citizen, who forcibly wants to make the hospital his home. The Madeiran health authorities even paid for his trip to London, as he claimed he did not have the means to do so. But days later, he was back at the hospital, creating disturbances and simulating illnesses. The British consulate has already been alerted. Discover the unusual contours of this case that makes headlines in today’s JM.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...