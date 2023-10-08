Helicopter deployed to fight fire in Ribeira Brava

The forest fire that broke out late yesterday, in Ribeira da Tabua, Ribeira Brava, continues to rage. To DIÁRIO, the commander of the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Volunteer Fire Department, Sidónio Pio, reported that two of the corporation’s assets and the Madeira Civil Protection helicopter were on site.

Asked if the fire is close to residences, the corporation commander explained that it is “very far away” and is burning in an area of ​​”bush and forest”.

Remember that this week several fires broke out in Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol. All these fires have the suspicion of arson which is being investigated.

