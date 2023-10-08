FUNCHAL REACHED 33.2ºC BY 1PM

By 1pm this Sunday, the Funchal/Obs meteorological station had already reached a maximum temperature of 33.2º Celsius.
According to data from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the highest temperature recorded in the Region, from 00:00 until 14:00, took place at the Lugar de Baixo station, with thermometers reaching 33.8ºC.
This was followed by the stations of Funchal/Lido (33.0ºC), Ponta de São Jorge (32.8ºC), Cancela (31.9ºC), Monte (31.9ºC) and São Vicente (31.7ºC).
Remember that the Region is under orange warning, due to the heat, until 11pm today.