Cristina Pimenta wins well-contested cocktail competition in Funchal

The Regional Cocktail Contest, organized by the Associação Barmen da Madeira (ABM), took place this morning at Mercado dos Lavradores.

There were 20 barmen and barmaid in competition, and only 8 were chosen to represent Madeira in the National Cocktails Championship, which will take place in April, in Estoril.

All cocktails were based on Madeira Rum and Madeira Wine.

The eight competitors who will represent Madeira at Estoril are: Márcio Rodrigues, Diogo Ferraz, José Quintal, Cristina Pimenta, Rui Silva, Cristiano Correia, Eusébio Silva and Pedro Moreira.

Márcio Rodrigues won third place in this contest, Eusébio Silva second place, and the big winner was Cristina Pimenta.

CMF will support the 2024 National Cocktail Contest in Madeira

The vice-president of Funchal City Council was present at the awards ceremony. Cristina Pedra praised the work of ABM, stressing that all the events held in partnership with the Funchal municipality have been fundamental in promoting tourism in the region. “A great postcard from the Madeira destination, and from our city”, she stressed.

She expressed the availability of the Municipality of Funchal to join a network of partners with a view to supporting the holding of the National Cocktails Contest 2024, in Madeira, as per the challenge launched, on the occasion, by the president of the Barmen Association of Madeira, Alberto Silva, who asked for support from autarchy to organize the national event at Mercado dos Lavradores next year.

Cristina Pedra praised the commitment of professionals from the Associação de Barmen da Madeira to using regional products in the various demonstrations that are carried out, as well as praising the ability to manage to make the “glamor” of a noble function, at a time when the lack of human resources is one of the biggest concerns.

