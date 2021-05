Madeira may receive cruise ships later this summer, believes Pedro Calado.

The vice-president of the Regional Government of Madeira met this afternoon with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Pedro Calado says that one of the solutions under study is the creation of a regional circuit between the Canaries, Madeira and the Azores, implying that the restrictions of the ports and the Canaries may be in the process of being resolved.

From Jornal Madeira