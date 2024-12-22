Wind cancels 17 flights and forces 6 to divert at Madeira Airport

The chaos at Madeira International Airport continues due to strong winds. Thousands of passengers have already been affected, many of whom were travelling to the region to spend Christmas and were forced to return to their point of origin.

This is the case of a passenger who was traveling this morning with TAP and after “two trips” to Madeira Airport returned to Lisbon and no longer has a trip for today.

At this time, between arrivals and departures, 17 flights have been cancelled since midnight.

Another six were diverted and others continue to look for a window of opportunity to land.

The Tuifly flights, from Hannover, TP 1685, operated by TAP, from Lisbon, the Eurowings flight, from Cologne Bonn, flight TP 3831, operated by TAP, and two EasyJet flights, one from Berlin and the other from Gatwick, were diverted.

Several were diverted to Tenerife and Gran Canaria Airports.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...