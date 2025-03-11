Bad weather leaves Porto Santo without sea connections on Wednesday and Thursday

After 3 days without a connection at the weekend, again the ferry will not run for two days from tomorrow.

Porto Santo will be without maritime connections for passengers and goods between Wednesday and Thursday, March 12th and 13th.

In a statement issued, Porto Santo Line, a Portuguese shipping company responsible for the maritime transport of passengers and goods between the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo on board the ship Lobo Marinho, reveals that it was forced to cancel the trips due to the bad weather conditions “that could jeopardize the safety of its passengers and the ship” predicted for Porto Santo.

