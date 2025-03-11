Madeira hiking trails closed due to bad weather

Property owners (AL) should inform their guests, as should hotels; without clear communication, how will tourists be informed?

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that all classified hiking trails in the Region are closed due to the weather alerts issued for the Region.

The IFCN also informs that, “while the alerts remain in force, the classified walking trails will remain closed, for safety reasons”.

“Everyone is advised to follow the guidelines issued by the Civil Protection authorities and to avoid risky behavior,” the alert states.

From Diário Notícias

