Selfie Sunday

Selfie SundayTobi Hughes·20th February 2022Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday Thanks to Jo Angus for this shadow selfie.. 😂 From the Wye River, Midland, Ontario, Canada. Sort of a selfie…the shadow is mine. Send your selfies to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and I will get them all on in the coming weeks. 😊 Help & ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related