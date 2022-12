The village of Calheta is already lit up and celebrating Christmas. The lights of many colors give another shine to the waterfront, where angels are already ‘flying’, and where, to mark the moment, there was no lack of animation.

As can be read in the publication made by the Municipality on its official page on the social network Facebook, there are novelties in the decorations, thus reinforcing the arguments that may justify a visit to that municipality in the West zone.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...