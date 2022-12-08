Drugs makes the headlines on both newspapers today.

Drugs are once again highlighted in this Thursday’s edition of the DIARY. Data from the Intervention Service Report on Addictive Behaviors and Dependencies, released yesterday, place Madeira in the spotlight in the national panorama for the high prevalence in consumption. This is the news that makes headlines.

The different entities that met yesterday at the Health Secretariat to address the problem of psychoactive drugs also spoke about consumption. Pedro Ramos, referring to figures given by the Public Security Police, speaks of six times more ‘bloom’ seized this year, when compared to just over 2 kilos (2,190 grams) last year, with the 12 kilos seized this year.

ALL-OUT WAR AGAINST BLOOM.

Madeira yesterday set up a working group to stop bloom and bloom consumption in the Region. Faced with data and cases that show a growth in the demand for these substances, the Health Department starts to meet periodically with representatives of Justice, PSP, PJ, ARAE, SESARAM, Chambers, Health Houses and other organizations. The intention is to change the law, criminalize consumption and facilitate internment.

