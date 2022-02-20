Orange alert for Mountain Regions, 20th February

This day 12 years ago the island suffered done of the worse floods recored, and the loss of 47 lives. Today will be a reminder for all who will remember this event, and those that lost lived ones. Those living in the affected areas I’m sure will be apprehensive with the weather situation today.

The IPMA updated the bad weather alert for Madeira, which rises to orange warning, the second most serious and will be in effect until 15:00 pm this afternoon.

In this case, the warning is mainly for mountainous regions due to precipitation, sometimes heavy and which may occasionally be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.

The orange warning, strengthen yourself, is in force between 09:00 today and 15:00, knowing an improvement from that time onwards.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...