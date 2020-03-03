Madeiran Cristiano Ronaldo visited his mother who is admitted to the hospital in Funchal and has already shared the clinical status of Dolores Aveiro on social networks.

“She is stable and recovering in the hospital”, writes Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter, thanking “the medical team that is taking care of her” and everyone who sent messages of support. In a message written in English, the footballer urges that “privacy be given at this moment”.

Privacy that is respected by SESARAM : “All clinical information will be made known only and exclusively to the patient’s family, who may make it public (or not), a right that they enjoy and that must be respected”.

Dolores Aveiro has been hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital since this morning and according to the regional Health Service, the evolution of her clinical condition is proceeding as expected, remembering that “stroke, in its acute phase, always has a reserved prognosis”.

The football player arrived at 4.10 pm and visited his mother, and now he has returned to Italy for tomorrows football match.

From DN