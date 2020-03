The Rocha do Navio cable car, in Santana, will be closed from today, March 4th, until the 12th. This temporary closure is due to the performance of indispensable maintenance works.

This equipment, under the responsibility of the Municipality of Santana, allows easy access to the fajã da Rocha do Navio, where several farmers keep their agricultural properties to produce.

It is also a tourist attraction in this city on the north of the island.