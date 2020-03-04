An online petition was recently created, addressed to the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Ferro Rodrigues, with the objective “to see intermediate and normal VAT rates reduced, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, to the values ​​that were in force before the Financial Adjustment Plan: 8%, at the intermediate rate, and 16% at the standard rate, respectively. “

The petition, which is being released on social networks this Wednesday, appears to “maintain” an “upward curve in the growth of the Region’s Economy”, saying that “positive discrimination is necessary, similar to what happens in the Region. Autonomous of the Azores, on the VAT rates to be applied in comparison with Mainland Portugal “.

“Believing that the reduction of the intermediate and normal VAT rates to 8%, in the intermediate rate, and 16% in the normal rate, would give the Region and its residents greater equity vis-à-vis residents in Mainland Portugal, or even the Autonomous Region of the Azores, we request that this request be discussed in the plenary of the Regional Assembly with a view to changing the VAT rates to be practiced in this Region “, also mentions the same petition, which can be consulted in full here: https://peticaopublica.com/ ? pi = PT96307