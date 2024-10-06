Ernesto Alves The Fish Whisperer

Thank you to Mari Lippig for sending me this along with the photos.

The famous October Aram Fishing Competition is electrifying the usually serene Porto Santo beach this morning. Right now, the buzz is all about Ernesto Alves from Madeira, now affectionally known as the “Fish Whisperer.” Competitors from across the continent and archipelago, have docked their hopes here this morning, but Ernesto seems to have a supernatural charm that lures the fish right to him!

With the sun gleaming through the clouds over the Atlantic, Ernesto – competitor number two – is casting more than just his line; he’s weaving a spell over the water. We chuckle and cheer as he gently coaxes the sea’s residents onto his hook, a spectacle more akin to a dance than a competition.

Screenshot

His competition number is 2, but he is unquestionably this crowd’s number one. Watching Ernesto in action feels less like observing a fisherman and more like witnessing a maestro conducting an underwater symphony. Each fish seems almost eager to meet him!!

Will he secure the victory and title of champion? Only time will tell, but as of now, Ernesto Alves from Madeira is riding a winning wave!

Mari Lippig Singewald.

Like this: Like Loading...