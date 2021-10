Madeira accounts. this Thursday, another 22 new cases of covid-19, 3 of which were imported and the rest of local transmission. It should also be noted that 10 people have recovered from the disease, so the total number of active cases is now 132.

Regional health authorities indicate that 2 people are hospitalized in Polyvalent Units dedicated to covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça; 12 people are isolated in hotel units and the remaining infected remain in their own accommodation.

