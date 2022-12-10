IPMA raises precipitation warning in mountain areas to orange

There is an orange warning for precipitation over the next few hours, in effect between midnight and 3:00 am on Sunday, more precisely for mountainous areas, and after that three-hour period a new yellow warning comes into effect from midnight to 6:00 am. Thus puts the entire Archipelago under yellow warning.

On the North coast, South coast and Porto Santo, as well as for the mountainous regions, a yellow warning is in effect for showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

The wind will blow strong, but especially in mountainous regions, where a yellow warning is also in force until 3:00 am from the southwest, with gusts of up to 100 km/hour.

Moreover, both on the North and South coasts, there is also a yellow warning for waves from the west-northwest and west-southwest, respectively, with heights between 4 and 4.5 meters. This notice, as mentioned in the news from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, is in force.

