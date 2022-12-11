ABOUT 1,200 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY VISITED ‘CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE’ THIS MORNING

On this second day of the eighth edition of ‘Natal na Praça’, at Praça do Peixe in the Mercado dos Lavradores, around 1,200 people have already visited the initiative which today is dedicated to gastronomy, especially Christmas delicacies.

The information was given to journalists by Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, who toured the 37 exhibitors filled with delicacies that leave visitors ‘mouth watering’.

It should be noted that, until 21:00 today, visitors will be able to delight in a wide variety of proposals. Bread of the most varied flavors, cakes (whole and sliced), liqueurs, chocolates and seasonal cookies are some of the suggestions presented at this fair.

