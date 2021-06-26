  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

António Trindade, president and CEO of the PortoBay group, spoke to Diario Notícias about Germany’s decision to place Portugal, including Madeira, on its ‘red list’. A “serious” decision that will represent “a quantified decrease in the order of 15%”.

For the hotelier, the German chancellor’s decision has “a political charge”, although “it is supported by the Robert Koch Institute” and is due to the fact that Portugal did not immediately adhere to the German stance of making all European countries also require the United Kingdom to quarantine upon entry into their national territories.

Even so, António Trindade expects a positive evolution, at least with regard to Madeira, in 15 days.

How much will this decision cost the regional Tourism sector?

Indeed, the regional secretary of Tourism Eduardo, Jesus Eduardo Jesus, has already publicly admitted that the decision leaves “a situation that is not comfortable”, with 6,200 plane seats that were planned for the next 14 days are at risk.

This Friday, German health authorities announced the inclusion of Portugal in the ‘red list’, due to the significant increase in the incidence rate in our country, which registers 137.5 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. This change means that travelers are required to complete two weeks of quarantine when they return from Portugal.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleTemperature rose almost 20º C in less than 4 hours at Paul da Serra
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Harald/so Reply

    I expect to find a lot of nonsense being published in the comments.

  2. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Well the pandemic is gone, these sort of decisions should be brought to justice. I would like how the German govt via RKI will justify putting a stamp in regions for no reason. I am sure Spain will be next but only after the corrupt German politicians end their holiday in Mallorca.

  3. Ricardo Reply

    He who pays the piper calls the tune! Disagree with Mrs Merkel’s wishes and she will find a way to hurt your economy. Brussels is her Puppet.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: