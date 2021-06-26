Dozens of passengers stayed in Porto Santo for not having presented the covid-19 antigen test when boarding.

As many were unaware that it is mandatory to present a negative result to travel back to Madeira, they ended up staying another night in ‘Ilha Dourada’, taking the test during the day to board the Lobo Marinho.

To Jornal Madeira, the Porto Santo health delegate reminded that there are several places for testing the antigen, namely at the local Health Centre, at the laboratory set up at the Airport (SinLab) and even at the Porto Santo Pharmacy.

In addition to all these, the Atlantic Medical Center also started this weekend to carry out these tests on this island, in the former location where the regional Government’s mess in Porto Santo was located.

Rogério Correia also revealed to JM that there had been passengers from Lobo Marinho in recent days, most of them from Madeira, who stayed another day in Porto Santo because they did not present the Covid-19 antigen test on the return trip.

“The Government resolution is from the 19th of June, we are at the 26th here, without attributing blame to anyone, when purchasing the trip to Porto Santo, the passenger should be informed that the antigen test is valid for two days and that it is necessary to carry out a second test, this time on the return to the island of Madeira”, he stressed, adding that, at the moment, only the health center is carrying out between 80 and 90 tests daily, accumulating with the other three places where they are also carried out. .

the doctor also said he continues to perform all monitoring and testing on the island.

“Right now, today and tomorrow, we are having a lot of airport arrivals from the British market”. There is a significant increase “in tourist arrivals on the Island. We will see if we save the summer this year, but we cannot stop fighting the pandemic and continue testing”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira