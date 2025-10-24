Strike closes 10 schools in Madeira and Porto Santo

The national Public Administration strike, which takes place this Friday, has led to the closure of several schools in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to data updated by the Madeira Teachers’ Union, 10 establishments are completely affected by this general strike in the public sector. Other establishments are operating at half capacity.

In the municipality of Funchal, the schools EB1/PE Visconde Cacongo, EB1/PE da Ajuda, EB1/PE da Pena, and EB1/PE do Areeiro e Lombada are closed.

In turn, in Câmara de Lobos, there are the EB1/PE of Rancho and Caldeira, the EB1/PE of Quinta Grande and the Curral das Freiras building of the Santo António School.

In Santa Cruz, the EB1/PE of Assomada is closed, while in the municipality of Calheta, the EB1/PE of Estreito da Calheta is inactive.

Finally, in Porto Santo, the Campo de Baixo building of the 1st Cycle Basic School with Pre-School and Nursery is closed.

This morning, Francisco Oliveira, head of the union, indicated that teacher participation is not as high as that of operational assistants, which is to be expected. “This is normal, because we expect that several issues in the teaching profession will be resolved nationwide on January 1st. However, we are concerned about the delay in negotiations, which require the intervention of the Regional Legislative Assembly and certain procedures to be followed,” he stated.

SRE points to 14% adherence

According to the Regional Secretariat of Education, Science and Technology, regarding the morning shift this Friday, adherence to the national strike of the Public Administration, “of the 5,817 workers exercising functions in the morning shift, 5,003 attended, which corresponds to a strike adherence of 14%”.

From Diário Notícias

