The forecasts of yesterday and today “are consistent” and indicate that Madeira will be hit by the tropical storm Theta most significantly from Friday afternoon, extending until the early hours of Sunday.

Victor Prior, director of the Madeira Delegation of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), said in statements to 88.8 JM / FM that “the most serious day will be on Saturday, when rain is expected for almost 24 hours”, with some periods of heavy rain and wind within the range of 100 km / hour in coastal regions and between 120 to 130 km / hour in mountainous regions.

“On departure, on Sunday at the end of the morning, the situation will be significantly better”, he adds.

From Jornal Madeira