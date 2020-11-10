RESTAURANTE DO FORTE DISTINGUISHED AT THE WORLD LUXURY RESTAURANT AWARDSTobi Hughes10th November 20200 viewsMadeira News2 Comments0 views 1 Restaurante do Forte, by Madeiran businessman and footballer Rúben Micael, was distinguished at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. The establishment located in Funchal stood out as a ‘Country Winner’ for Portugal. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related