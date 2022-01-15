STRONG WIND WARNING FOR MADEIRA UNTIL 18:00 TOMORROW

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal informs that it has received, from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, a warning of strong wind for the Archipelago of Madeira, which is in force until 6:00 pm tomorrow.

Here are the conditions provided:

wind : gradually increasing from moderate to strong starting in the morning. Between 50-65 km/h in any direction.

visibility: good, becoming moderate to poor in the afternoon.

north coast swell nw waves 1 to 2 m, passing east waves.

swell: south coast: waves are 1.5 to 2 m, gradually increasing to 2.5 to 3 m.

This entity also recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the harbors of shelter.

