A road accident that involved a motorcycle and a passenger car, registered on the road to Eira do Serrado, and which forced the intervention of an EMIR team.

The motor cycle with two brothers riding collided head on with the car.

Both were transported to hospital in serious conditions, and one brother 23years old has since died.

According to what Jornal Madeira learned, the other occupant of the motorcycle is also in serious condition, the brother of the young man who died, and who is in Intensive care at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.