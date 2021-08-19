Madeira now has 47 more cases of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

Among the new positives, seven are imported cases – five from the United Kingdom, one from France and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region – and the remaining 40 are cases of local transmission.

In addition, there are now another 30 recovered cases to report.

The Region thus accounts for 352 active cases, of which 66 are imported cases and 286 are of local transmission.