Today, 78 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM are reported. There are 7 imported cases and 71 of local transmission.

There are still another 35 recovered, and the Region currently has 776 active cases, of which 61 are imported and 715 are of local transmission.

It should be remembered that two more deaths associated with covid-19 were reported today.

Like this: Like Loading...