The traditional Christmas lights began to shine in the late afternoon of this Tuesday in some areas of Funchal, especially in the downtown area.

The moment delighted children and adults alike, but the lights will only work in full from tomorrow onwards, as today was the day of testing the operating conditions.

The photo gallery leaves a ‘taste’ about what will happen at nightfall this Wednesday, December 1st.

From Jornal Madeira

