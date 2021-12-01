Mega Luna Park postpones opening to Friday

Mega Luna Park is back at the Água de Pena Sports Park, in Machico. The opening of the amusement park, which was scheduled to take place this Wednesday, December 1st, has been postponed to next Friday, December 3rd.

The debut takes place with discounts of up to 50% on entertainment equipment, a promotion that should be repeated every Tuesday and Thursday.

Circus Dallas returns without animals.

Circo Dallas returns to Madeira. The return takes place on December 17th and has several surprises.

Renato Alves reveals that, taking into account the current circumstances of the covid-19 pandemic, the show will not have shows with animals, on the other hand it presents a “renovated program, with different style and more dedicated to children ”.

From Diário Notícias

