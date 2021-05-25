The Madeira Operational Command is engaged in searches for the 52-year-old man, who has disappeared since Saturday, at sea in the Atalaia area, Caniço. The military uses a drone to gain access to more remote areas and an aerial view of the sea.

In the images it is possible to see part of the surveillance work that was done by this team during yesterday. This was the first mission since the protocol between EMGFA, through COM and SANAS, was signed last April for cooperation in the use of unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.