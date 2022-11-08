The Chefs Table

I had the pleasure last week of dinner at Filipe & Adriannes home.

Seu chef Filipe Janeiro prepared the most amazing meal, and an experience not to forget.

The Table which can accommodate 20 people in the Gazebo of the home, with the kitchen to the back so you see the Chefs in action.

When we arrived we sat outside and was served a delicious homemade gingerbeer, along with 3 small appetisers, which were totally outstanding.

Later we were all called to the table where our cards were placed on the table with the name of the person who made the booking and the amount in the party.

The menu for the evening is there in front of you but Filipe likes it to be a surprise, so you only turn it over to see if you want to, they also ask if you have any dietary needs when booking.

The evening, the food the service all went so smooth, with a choice of red white and sparkling wine, which flowed throughout the meal.

Once each plate is placed in front of you Filipe give an explanation of the course, and the wines also.

It was a very relaxed and one of the best evenings I have had in Madeira, so would highly recommend it to anyone wanting something a little different.

Below are the November Evenings to book, and also if you have a group of friends for a special occasion, then Filipe can organise an evening to suit you.

Contact details below.

Filipe

S E U – C H E F PRIVATE CHEF & CATERING +351 917 156 575 Seu-chef.com

