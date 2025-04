Madeira 28-29 April

Cooler weather for the beginning of the next week with the entry of a cold air mass of polar origin, a situation that will be felt most in higher peaks or mountainous areas of the island, also the possibility of a wetter flow from the north with light rainfall.

Madeira Tuesday April 29th ❄️

The possibility of some snow falling on the highest points of the island is not out of the way, according to the models, let’s see.

