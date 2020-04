Rádio Comercial launched a new song, by Vasco Palmeirim, alluding to Funchal, “the land of Cristiano Ronaldo”.

With the instrumental basis of Frank Sinatra’s great success “New York, New York”, the elements of Rádio Comercial made a fun song, in which they alluded to banana, Cristiano Ronaldo, poncha, bolo do caco, limpets, among others.

Watch the fun moment.