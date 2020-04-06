Covid-19’s new case was registered in Funchal, announced Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE.

This is one of the cases that awaited laboratory results, resulting from a local transmission, which was in close contact with the confirmed cases identified in the last two days.

The new infected person is between 20 and 29 years old.

The health service in Madeira has “six local transmission chains identified” and “all of them have identified imported transmission”.

Pedro Ramos, regional health secretary, and Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE, also mention that 28 of the 48 confirmed cases are imported.

There are a total of two patients admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.