Infected motorcyclist suffers an accident and leaves 6 Madeira Volunteer Firefighters in isolation

The man, who did not know he was infected, suffered an accident this Tuesday, right in front of the facilities of this corporation, having himself entered the barracks and asked for help.

At the time, the citizen did not know that he was infected with Covid-19, which came to light this morning.

Since firefighters who came into contact with the positive case had already gone to work this morning, they are undergoing preventive isolation in the barracks’ gymnasium and are awaiting indications from IASAÚDE.

According to the Second Commander of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, Rui Jesus, the number of firefighters in isolation will be reduced by half on the recommendation of the health delegate, who says that in isolation there should only be direct contacts of the infected person.

Rui Jesus also says that the risk of contagion for other elements is reduced because precautions were taken.

From RTP Madeira

THERE IS ONE MORE CASE OF COVID-19 AT SESARAM

The new infected with covid-19 at SESARAM is an individual who works in the maintenance area of ​​Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, who tested positive last night.

The JM found that the operational assistant is at home recovering after a road accident he suffered yesterday afternoon, having been attended to in the emergency department. As he had to be hospitalized in orthopedics, the SESARAM worker had to perform the PCR test, which came to confirm that he is infected with covid-19, but is asymptomatic.

The operational assistant ended up declining hospitalization and continuing with treatment at home, which has been happening since last night.

In the section where you work, the contingency plan was triggered, with all your direct contacts already referenced and accompanied by the health line.

From Jornal Madeira

An elder with Covid leaves four firefights in isolation.

Four members of the Santa Cruz Firefighters are in isolation after having been in contact, twice, with

an elderly man who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Diario, the firefighters were called to transport the elderly this Tuesday, from Caniço, but the man 90 years old had to undergo the Covid-19 diagnostic test, as determined by the procedures in force at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and had a positive result.

The firefighters are in isolation in their homes.

The Mayor of Santa Cruz confirmed the situation and says that the firefighters can return to the service as soon as the results of the tests are known, which they will do in the next few days.