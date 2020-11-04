Due to the foreseeable flow of people, the organization of the ‘Madeira Street Arts’ festival, which takes place on the 6th and 7th of November, decided not to concentrate the exhibition of living statues on Rua Fernão Ornelas, as originally planned, expanding the initiative for the Avenida Arriaga and Praça do Povo.

In this sense, several areas of Funchal will transform, next Friday and Saturday, into an open stage to receive the second edition of the International Festival of Street Arts of Madeira, which had its debut in 2019.

In two days, the visual arts and the performing arts come together and go out into the street, through the choreography, illusion and interaction of the living statues, the protagonists of this edition of the festival produced by Madeiran actor Rúben Silva.

Costumes, special effects, characterization, design and props. Improvisation, good disposition, control over the body and seriousness in defending a concept. There is a lot involved in the art that is intended to be promoted and dignified in this event that aims to place the city of Funchal on the international circuit of living statues, while presenting yet another cultural offer to the Madeiran public and visitors to the Region.

On Friday, November 6, the statues seen can be admired in downtown Funchal between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm. On Saturday, November 7, the festival takes place in the morning, between 11:30 and 13:30.

In addition to the demonstrations, ‘Madeira Street Arts’, like last year, will once again present a ‘statues’ workshop with the participation of trainers António Santos and Guilherme Ferreira. The organization advances now that this will be an intensive training involving four days of practice, with the aim of creating living statues together with the trainees. The statues created during this training will be presented on the first day of the festival, by Madeiran artists Xavier Miguel and Diogo Gonçalves, thus representing Teatro do Bolo do Caco in this initiative.

From Jornal Madeira