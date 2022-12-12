HEAVY PRECIPITATION LEAVES MOUNTAINOUS REGIONS OF MADEIRA UNDER ORANGE WARNING

Just a reminded for the rain that is expected a little later.

It seems Porto Santo is the place to be, they have had some pretty dry weather while we have been getting soaked on the south coast. The North coast has been a little better at times also.

The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) put Madeira yellow between 18:00 today and 00:00 Tuesday due to rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

In Madeira, the mountainous regions will be under an orange warning due to the forecast of heavy rain, which may be accompanied by a thunderstorm between 18:00 today and 00:00 Tuesday, starting with the yellow warning until 18:00 .

As for the wind, there will be a yellow warning between 6 pm today and 3 pm tomorrow. Likewise, the yellow warning for precipitation will be in effect between 00:00 on Tuesday and 03:00 on Wednesday, due to the forecast of showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder.

The orange warning indicates a moderate to high risk meteorological situation and the yellow warning is issued by the IPMA whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the meteorological situation.

Like this: Like Loading...