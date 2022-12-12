CONNECTION BETWEEN ESTREITO DA CALHETA AND JARDIM DO MAR INAUGURATED WEDNESDAY

The road link that connects Estreito da Calheta to Jardim do Mar will be inaugurated next Wednesday, December 14th, at 4 pm.

In this project to prevent and mitigate the risk of landslides on the cliffs overlooking the ER223, whose works cost more than 30 million euros, a variant was developed that establishes the connection between the villages of Jardim do Mar and Estreito da Calheta, with about 1 880 meters long.

This new structure consists of the Jardim do Mar Tunnel with 1,050 meters (Phase A) and Prestressed Reinforced Concrete Structures in an approximate length of 550 meters (Phase B).

The protection structures, also known as ‘false tunnel’, are supported on the side of the slope and are developed over the road to protect against falling blocks.

In addition to the development of this, the project also focused on the firefighting network of the current Jardim do Mar/Paul do Mar tunnel.

From Jornal Madeira

