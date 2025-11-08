A private rescue team is already on the ground searching for the missing tourist.

It would be remarkable if this rescue team successfully locates the individual, providing the family with much-needed closure. However, I am uncertain what additional measures they can implement beyond those already undertaken by our local teams, given their extensive knowledge of the terrain and the inherent challenges in recovering a body lost in dense undergrowth.

The personnel hired by the family and friends of the Polish tourist who disappeared last Sunday in the mountains of Madeira are already on the scene.

This is a specialized private team, hired by the family through support received in an online fundraising campaign.

Among these individuals is a mountaineer with considerable experience in rescue operations.

As reported in the print edition of DIÁRIO, this team met yesterday with the Regional Command of the Public Security Police to understand the steps that have been taken so far.

Today, this private team will conduct the searches independently, revisiting the areas already covered by the regional authorities.

It should be noted that during the last week, the PSP Search and Rescue Team, members of the Regional Civil Protection Service, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, and the National Republican Guard were on the ground conducting searches, but found no clues that would lead them to Igor Holewiński.

The search by regional authorities will be suspended over the weekend, with a new assessment on Monday.

