Fanal Forest, a site predating the island’s discovery, has historically been a sanctuary of tranquility and natural splendor. However, within a mere two-year span, governmental actions and tourist activities have significantly degraded this area. We are now confronted with the prospect of fenced-in trees and designated pathways, which will detract from the aesthetic appeal of the landscape. This rapid deterioration has occurred in just two years.

Quercus has underscored the adverse impacts of unregulated tourism on Fanal Forest, alongside concerns regarding overgrazing. The parking facilities are frequently overwhelmed by rental cars and off-road tourist vehicles, and visitors often stray from marked trails, resulting in soil compaction and damage to the root systems of mature trees.

Furthermore, the behavior of individuals climbing ancient trees with a lack of respect and using the area as a public restroom contributes to the problem.

