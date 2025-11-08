Beautiful Fanal Ruined by our Government and Tourism

Fanal Forest, a site predating the island’s discovery, has historically been a sanctuary of tranquility and natural splendor. However, within a mere two-year span, governmental actions and tourist activities have significantly degraded this area. We are now confronted with the prospect of fenced-in trees and designated pathways, which will detract from the aesthetic appeal of the landscape. This rapid deterioration has occurred in just two years.

Quercus has underscored the adverse impacts of unregulated tourism on Fanal Forest, alongside concerns regarding overgrazing. The parking facilities are frequently overwhelmed by rental cars and off-road tourist vehicles, and visitors often stray from marked trails, resulting in soil compaction and damage to the root systems of mature trees.

Furthermore, the behavior of individuals climbing ancient trees with a lack of respect and using the area as a public restroom contributes to the problem.

  1. There is such a thing as the wrong type of tourist and Madeira has an abundance of them. Under our very noses this beautiful, previously unspoilt, peaceful, clean and precious place is being irreversibly destroyed and prostituted in the name of profit and greed. It will not stop until there is nothing left and then it will be repeated somewhere else. Azores watch out.

    1. I quite agree with your comments. I have been visiting Madeira for over 20 years and have never been to Fanal as I was told that it is a forest not suitable for unregulated tourists. Why do some tourists always spoil places, not only Fanal but the mountains also. They ignore signs telling them that some trails are dangerous but then expect the rescue services to help them.

