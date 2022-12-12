SEARCHES SUSPENDED FOR MISSING FOREIGN CITIZEN IN CALHETA

The authorities have suspended, for today, the search to find the tourist who has been missing since Sunday. The operation resumes tomorrow, first thing in the morning.

According to information gathered by Jornal Madeira, the search resumes tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10 am. So far, signs have been unsuccessful to find the 52-year-old tourist.

JM knows that the authorities are looking for the tourist at various points by land and sea, with several firefighters, PSP and Navy search and rescue teams involved. The alert was given by the tourist’s wife to the Public Security Police (PSP), revealing that her husband was going to make a “trail” by the sea and that he was never seen again or communicated about his whereabouts.

From Jornal Madeira

This is a pretty wide search, with no real idea about where this man planned to walk. Let’s hope it has a good out come, but not returning yet is not a good sign.

