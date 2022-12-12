Wind blows above 100 km/h in mountainous regions

At a time when the wind has already blown above 100 km/h at high altitudes on the island of Madeira, the IPMA raised the warning for wind in mountainous regions to orange – gusts of up to 120 km/h, valid between midnight and at 9:00 am on Tuesday morning.

Until 9 pm, here are the most significant records obtained at the 14 IPMA meteorological stations in RAM equipped with anemometers: 101 km/h, at Chão do Areeiro; 100 km/h, at Achadas da Cruz/Lombo da Terça; 89 km/h, to Ponta do Pargo; 80 km/h, in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço – all within the yellow warning parameter; 67 km/h, in Santa Cruz/Airport.

From Diário Notícias

