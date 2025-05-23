Hospital roundabout closed to heavy goods vehicles and buses throughout this Saturday

The work will take place between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm, at Praça Dom Francisco Santana (roundabout next to Hospital Dr.º Nélio Mendonça).

Safety conditions are guaranteed with the collaboration of the Public Security Police, which will coordinate road traffic in the area and has temporary signage in place.

During this period, the circulation of heavy vehicles, including public transport, will be prohibited and traffic will be restricted in order to carry out paving reinforcement work, considered “fundamental in maintaining the quality of these traffic areas where road traffic is intense”, explains Bruno Pereira.

The vice-president of the CMF clarifies that “this intervention takes place during the day, as it is an area that is sensitive to noise, due to its proximity to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, whose peaceful environment must be preserved in order to respect the well-being and rest of the patients”. The mayor also informs that “the choice of Saturday is justified by the lower flow of car traffic compared to weekdays, which will significantly reduce the impacts on urban mobility.”

The Municipality appeals for the understanding and collaboration of all citizens, regretting any inconvenience that may result from this intervention, which is essential for improving the municipality’s road infrastructure, as part of an investment by this municipal executive that has continually improved the quality of paving in the various parishes of the municipality of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...