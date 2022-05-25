COURT TEMPORARILY CLOSES THE VINTAGE BAR “FOR REASONS UNRELATED” TO GRUPO CAFÉ DO TEATRO

The 23 Vintage Bar, a well-known nightlife space located on Rua de Santa Maria, is provisionally closed by court order “for reasons beyond the control of Grupo Café do Teatro, as the business group clarified in a publication made on social media this morning.

The closure was determined “in relation to a lawsuit between two companies: Bas Fond – Sociedade de Exploração de Bares, Unipessoal, Lda. and Week Moments, Lda. the Café do Teatro Group”, since it started operating “only in the month of September 2016”. underlines the publication on the official page of the 23 Vintage Bar.

“By the way, the court is not even aware that, since that date, the Café do Teatro Group has managed the 23 Vintage Bar”, he maintains.

The group, which unsuccessfully tried to find a temporary space to remain in operation, claims to have been “with all the equipment retained in the bar, having already presented “all invoices in court”.

“As we always respect the decisions of the sovereign bodies, we believe it is better to clarify what happened with the previous owners, and we are already dealing with this matter in court, in order to open the establishment as quickly as possible”, indicates the same clarification, adding even though the Café do Teatro Group was also available to “provide a deposit of the amount requested, while the matter is discussed in court, thus guaranteeing jobs” and the possibility of providing customers with “great moments of fun and socializing ” in that space “which is a reference at regional level.”

From Jornal Madeira

