Crew members accept company proposal and decide to call off strike

The cabin crew decided today to accept TAP’s proposal and call off the strike scheduled for the period between 25 and 31 January, an official source from the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) told Lusa.

The proposal presented by TAP was approved with 654 votes in favour, 301 votes against and 20 abstentions.

On Thursday, the crew members, meeting in a general meeting, had rejected, for the second time, a proposal by TAP, which met 12 of the 14 demands of the SNPVAC, in an attempt to avoid a new strike.

With regard to Thursday’s session, TAP conceded to the annulment of the 25% cut in supplementary daily allowances.

