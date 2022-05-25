EUROPEAN CIDER COMPETITION FROM MADEIRA ON JUNE 3 AT SACCHARUM

The regional secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Humberto Vasconcelos, will present tomorrow, at 12 noon, in the Edificio Golden, the European Cider Competition of Madeira, a competition that will take place on June 3, at the Hotel Savoy Saccharum.

According to a note from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the event will be attended by a multidisciplinary panel of 22 experts from different sources who, “in a rigorous and independent way, will recognize the quality of the ciders submitted to the test.”

This is an initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Regional Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development, and aims “not only to celebrate the centuries-old tradition of consumption of this product on the Island, but also the efforts of producers in the recovery of regional varieties “, he adds.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...